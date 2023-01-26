New DMV plate agency in Hertford County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County.

The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.

This will be replacing the previous agency that closed in March 2022.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees these locations, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The license plate agencies offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards, and duplicate registrations.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can also be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.

