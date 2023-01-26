Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

New DMV plate agency in Hertford County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will open a new license plate agency on Jan. 30 in Hertford County.

The new office will be located at 905 East Memorial Drive next to Schewels Furniture in Ahoskie. It will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except state holidays. Jerry Castelloe Jr will be the operator of this agency.

This will be replacing the previous agency that closed in March 2022.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees these locations, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The license plate agencies offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards, and duplicate registrations.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can also be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

Jennifer Nunn of Goldsboro took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in...
Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize
Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice
Prehistoric Adventures coming to Imperial Centre
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges after Highway 11 stop