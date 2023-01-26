New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime.

The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday.

Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and the new program is spearheaded by Sheriff Chip Hughes.

The meeting will take place Thursday at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office in New Bern at 1 p.m.

