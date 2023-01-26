Nash County man sentenced to years in federal prison

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for distributing meth across state lines.

Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on January 20, 2023 Christopher Pinner of Spring Hope was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison for distributing meth in the Nash County area.

Pinner pled guilty to the crimes that happened in August of 2020 and was sentenced in Federal Court in New Bern.

During the investigation led by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found that Pinner was responsible for trafficking large amounts of meth from South Carolina to the Nash County area.

Detectives say in 2020, Pinner was stopped by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office in Rocky Mount after learning that he was returning from a trip to South Carolina. During this traffic stop, detectives seized a quantity of meth concealed in his clothing.

