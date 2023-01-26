Kinston’s Ingram returns to action for New Orleans Pelicans

Pels fall to Minnesota in return
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first half Wednesday (Jan. 25) at the Smoothie King Center. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves and Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a jumper and 3 in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans’ comeback bid.

Ingram had not played since Nov. 25. He scored 13 points but struggled with his shot. He missed 14 of 18 including all six attempts from deep.

CJ McCollum scored 25 for New Orleans, which has lost six straight.

