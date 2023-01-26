Advertise With Us
‘I can’t believe I won’: Man wins $1M lottery prize after being cut in line

Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded...
Florida lottery officials say Stephen Munoz Espinoza kept his cool in line and was rewarded with a $1 million prize.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Florida say a man was rewarded with a million-dollar prize after keeping his cool in line.

According to the Florida Lottery, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, recently won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Espinoza said he kept his emotions in check the day he bought the ticket despite someone cutting in front of him while in line.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired. I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me,” Espinoza told lottery officials.

The lucky winner said instead of saying something, he decided to just buy a ticket at the counter.

And that ticket ended up being the million-dollar winner.

“I can’t believe I won a million dollars,” Espinoza said.

The 43-year-old said he plans to use some of the winnings to buy a home for his family.

On Wednesday, Espinoza collected his winnings at Florida Lottery headquarters. Officials said he chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at a Publix grocery store on Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach with the retailer receiving a $2,000 bonus commission.

