Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

One person was injured in this fire.
One person was injured in this fire.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line.

Kite said the first call came in from neighbors who reported smoke in the area. A couple of minutes later someone called about the mobile home on fire.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center while the Red Cross is helping the family.

Several volunteer fire departments from both Craven and Lenoir counties fought the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

Two employees and the driver were injured.
Two employees & driver hurt after car crashes into Kinston medical clinic
Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
Jennifer Nunn of Goldsboro took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in...
Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County