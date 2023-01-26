Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line.

Kite said the first call came in from neighbors who reported smoke in the area. A couple of minutes later someone called about the mobile home on fire.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center while the Red Cross is helping the family.

Several volunteer fire departments from both Craven and Lenoir counties fought the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

