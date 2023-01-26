Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman took a chance with a $3 Powerball ticket and won $100,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says that Jennifer Nunn bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the white numbers to win $50,000 which got doubled.

Nunn claimed her prize Thursday and took home $71,251 after taxes.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $572 million jackpot or $308.9 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

