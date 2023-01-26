Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Jennifer Nunn of Goldsboro took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in...
Jennifer Nunn of Goldsboro took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman took a chance with a $3 Powerball ticket and won $100,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says that Jennifer Nunn bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the white numbers to win $50,000 which got doubled.

Nunn claimed her prize Thursday and took home $71,251 after taxes.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $572 million jackpot or $308.9 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

Craig Bogenn
Registered nurse arrested by Greenville police on multiple child porn charges
New DMV plate agency in Hertford County
Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice
Prehistoric Adventures coming to Imperial Centre
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges after Highway 11 stop