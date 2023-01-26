Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On

First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023

Rabid raccoon
Rabid raccoon(Alan Vernon / CC BY 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a month into the new year and Lenior County has recorded its first rabid animal.

The Lenoir County Health Department says tests confirm the raccoon found between Pink Hill and Deep Run had rabies.

Last year, there were eight rabid raccoons found in the county, including several within the city of Kinston.

“It is concerning to have had so many cases within Lenoir County within the last year. Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside,” said Pamela Brown, county health director.

Brown said you should always follow these guidelines:

  • Let the health department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid.
  • Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.
  • Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.
  • Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
The arrests started last Wednesday.
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
Kimberly Matthews, Richard Moore
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
Today's First Alert Weather Day will extend until sunset as severe storms move in from the west.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms expected to clear the coast after midnight
Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Latest News

The system is closing this and four other clinics.
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year
Lights help reduce viral spread indoors.
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses
Bruce Van Apledoorn (pictured) encouraging veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek...
Craven County Veteran encourages Veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek free treatment
First Walmart Wellness Check day of 2023.
Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers