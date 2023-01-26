First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a month into the new year and Lenior County has recorded its first rabid animal.

The Lenoir County Health Department says tests confirm the raccoon found between Pink Hill and Deep Run had rabies.

Last year, there were eight rabid raccoons found in the county, including several within the city of Kinston.

“It is concerning to have had so many cases within Lenoir County within the last year. Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside,” said Pamela Brown, county health director.

Brown said you should always follow these guidelines:

Let the health department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid.

Do not approach or touch a wild animal or an animal that could be rabid.

Ensure pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Keep pets away from stray or wild animals.

