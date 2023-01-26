ECU women’s basketball falls to Memphis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU held to one point in the final six and a half minutes fell to Memphis 61-53 on Wednesday night at home.

The Pirates and Tigers traded leads throughout the game.

ECU led by Danae McNeal with 19 points. Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner had 8 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists in the loss.

Memphis led by Jamirah Shutes who had a game-high 24 points. She scored a few big baskets down the stretch to help them get the win.

The Pirates fall to 14-7, 5-3 in the AAC. They are off until Tuesday when they play at South Florida.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.