ECU hosting Science Fair for visually impaired

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University is hosting an event Thursday that’s about bringing the love of science to people of all abiltiies.

The ECU earth science program will be holding a science fair as part of the Discoveries in Science program.

The program encourages students in elementary, middle and high school with visual impairments to participate in scientific study.

The program consists of a three week summer program and then students complete an individual project throughout the school year.

This year’s fair has two students from Greenville and two from Rocky Mount.

The event takes place in the Flanagan building at ECU in Room 316 Thursday at 5 p.m.

