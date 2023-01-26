Advertise With Us
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges after Highway 11 stop

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car.

Pitt County deputies say it happened Tuesday as they were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11, north of Greenville.

They said a car was spotted heading south on Memorial Drive that nearly ran another vehicle off the highway.

After stopping the car, deputies noticed an odor of marijuana. The 16-year-old boy admitted possessing marijuana, deputies say, so they searched the car.

Inside they found a ghost gun hidden, while a second gun was found on the teen.

Juvenile petitions will be sought, charging the 16-year-old with two counts of carrying a concealing gun and resisting a public officer.

