Dad arrested after police say 9-month-old swallows drugs in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount dad has been arrested after police say his infant son swallowed drugs in a motel room.

Stuart Murphy is charged with felony child abuse.

Police said around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy showed up at the emergency department for UNC Nash Health Care with his unresponsive 9-month-old.

Investigators say the infant swallowed an unknown amount of drugs while at the Red carpet Inn in Battleboro. Police said they found evidence of heroin possession along with drug paraphernalia.

Doctors were able to revive the boy who is now listed in stable condition.

The 27-year-old Murphy was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

