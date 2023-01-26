Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cool & Calm Weather to Close Out the Week

Cold and Frosty Start to Friday
WITN First Alert Forecast 1-26-2023
By Zach Holder
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good news, no tornado warnings tonight! The weather stays calm as we head into the weekend. Going to be a cold start to our Friday and likely a frosty one too. You’ll keep the coat on for most of the day even with the sunshine. Highs barely make it into the 50s. 60s begin to return as we head into the weekend.

Most of the weekend stays dry. A few showers are possible Sunday before widespread heavy rain arrives Sunday night. Another 1-2″ of rain is expected through Monday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Next week looks to stay active. More disturbances line up to bring rain chances. The warm-up we previously had in the forecast doesn’t seem to be happening. Instead, a front in the middle of the week may finally start to bring in below-average and more-like winter temperatures. No snow in the forecast but at least the cold air and storm systems are a little closer together as we head into February.

Thursday Night

Any clouds leave early. Frost possible. Low 32F. Winds turn calm.

Friday

A mainly sunny sky. High 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High near 60F. Winds light and variable.

Sunday

More clouds than sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

