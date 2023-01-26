Application deadline for historical society joint scholarship announced

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society has established the deadline for the Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. and Alice Land Taylor scholarships.

Scholarship applications are available on the New Bern Historical Society scholarship page and on the New Bern High School website. They must be filled out and returned by March 24.

This joint scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from New Bern High School and contributes towards the student’s tuition or boarding/lodging at any accredited college, university, or any other institutions of higher learning. This can be renewed for three succeeding years if academic standards can be met.

“This scholarship can make all the difference to a young student who needs finicial help to go to college,” said Historical Director Mickey Miller. “We are very proud of the academic records of our scholarship awardees over the years, and we look forward to selecting another worthy student who will maintain this tradition.”

For more information, call (252) 638-8558 or go to the Historical Society website or Facebook page.

