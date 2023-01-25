Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Low Risk of Severe Weather This Evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is here! It’s going to be a wet evening severe weather or not. Threat is still low as we head through the evening with wind the main concern. Heavy rain will lead to another 1-2″ of rain for most.

While the heavy rain isn’t severe now, instability may try to slide in behind it. Another round of rain later this evening may be the one to tap into the unstable air. We’re thinking storms will be strongest the closer they get to the coast but don’t let your guard down inland. A few tornado warnings can’t be ruled out along with the wind threat. Severe threat exits by midnight but rain may linger past midnight.

Dry and cool weather returns for the rest of the week. Even the weekend looks pretty dry until a few showers develop on Sunday. The best rain chances arrive Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Wednesday - First Alert Weather Day

Windy and mild with afternoon showers and storms. Isolated severe storms possible. High 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Wednesday Night

Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms possible through midnight. High 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Thursday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny and chilly. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

