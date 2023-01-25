Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division.

North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee during a meeting on Wednesday. The check was of returned unclaimed money.

“We are grateful for Treasurer Folwell’s hard work to return money that will go a long way toward the association’s mission to enhance and protect the Office of the Sheriff and public safety in North Carolina,” said Eddie Caldwell, the Association’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, and the association’s president, said that the money will help fund projects that assist North Carolina sheriffs which will lead to better service overall. He advises individuals and businesses to check whether they have any unclaimed NCCash money as well.

According to the department’s website, unclaimed property is the main reason a person or a business may have unclaimed money that they are due. This frequently comes from moving and not updating your address or a business updating its computer systems.

Businesses and individuals can see if they are owed money from the NCCash Program by going to https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search and searching their name.

