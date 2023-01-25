UNC holds off Syracuse on the road

Tar Heels 72, Orange 68
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Pete Nance scored 21 points, capped by a dunk with 19 seconds left that put North Carolina in front for good as the Tar Heels pulled out a hard-fought, 72-68 battle with Syracuse.

Joe Girard hit from beyond the arc to put Syracuse up, 68-66 with 1:28 left. After Nance hit the first of two free throws to get North Carolina within one, he missed the second free throw, and in the scramble to gather in the rebound, the ball caromed toward the end line. Girard dove to save it. Instead, he flicked the ball right to Nance, who dunked for the lead.

