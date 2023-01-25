Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media.

Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses.

Authorities claim the two were running ads on social media promising to provide building materials, but deputies say while the money was collected the goods were never delivered.

They were arrested by Lenoir County deputies on Tuesday during a traffic stop after Greene County deputies learned of their location.

