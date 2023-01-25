Terquavion Smith plays and scores 17 to help NC State top Notre Dame

Smith returns after leaving UNC game on a stretcher on Saturday
Terquavion Smith named to Oscar Robertson Award midseason watch list
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead North Carolina State to an 85-82 victory over Notre Dame.

Cormac Ryan’s 3-pointer pulled Notre Dame within 69-68 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with 7-1 spurt for a 76-69 lead. Joiner also made all eight of his free throws, including six inside the final minute as the Wolfpack built a six-point lead with five seconds left.

Terquavion Smith played after leaving their last game at UNC on a stretcher. He added 17 points for N.C. State (16-5, 6-4) in his return to the floor.

The Wolfpack had just two turnovers and scored 18 points from 15 Notre Dame turnovers. Ryan scored 19 points for Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9),

