Teacher of the Week: Kristen Graham

TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0125
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 25th is Kristen Graham.

Graham is the Director of Bands at Swansboro High School, and a proud ECU graduate with honors.

She is a highly decorated band director who was previously over New Bern High School’s bands as well. She rebuilt Swansboro’s program from the ground up after Covid.

The person who nominated Graham says:

“Kristen is our students’ biggest cheerleader, mentor and advocate. She has elevated the band program to a level we never imagined.”

Congratulations Mrs. Graham!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
NASA launch from Wallops Flight Facility
NASA’s Wallops Island hosts rocket launch tonight
Greenville residents say they aren't happy with the road conditions
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
Firefighters were called to this home around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

Latest News

Second Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point
Second Marine Aircraft exercise at Cherry Point
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0125 - clipped version
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0125 - clipped version
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
FDA wants to make COVID vaccinations to an annual thing
Health experts and residents in ENC weigh in on the FDA’s annual COVID shot proposal