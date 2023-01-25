Teacher of the Week: Kristen Graham

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 25th is Kristen Graham.

Graham is the Director of Bands at Swansboro High School, and a proud ECU graduate with honors.

She is a highly decorated band director who was previously over New Bern High School’s bands as well. She rebuilt Swansboro’s program from the ground up after Covid.

The person who nominated Graham says:

“Kristen is our students’ biggest cheerleader, mentor and advocate. She has elevated the band program to a level we never imagined.”

Congratulations Mrs. Graham!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

