Second Marine Aircraft exercise at Cherry Point
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Second Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point will be conducting an exercise Wednesday.
The exercise will take place at several different locations in Eastern Carolina incorporating military and civilian locations.
The exercise’s purpose is to prepare the air wing for real-world scenarios that require a decentralized approach to operations.
