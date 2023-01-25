‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to nab people suspected of bringing drugs into Onslow County.

Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police and NCIS conducted the joint operation that arrested 35 people, and five others on parole violations.

Deputies say those arrested are directly responsible for the increasing number of overdoses and overdose deaths in the county.

‘Operation Snowplow’ arrested the group over a three-day period that began last Wednesday.

Deputies say 1.2 kilos of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilos of cocaine, nearly 10 pounds of marijuana, 135 dosage units of MDMA, three guns, and $60,106 were seized.

Here is a list of those arrested:

Cornelius Hill, Hubert. Charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, six counts of trafficking MDMA, ten counts of trafficking meth, two counts of trafficking cocaine, and felony possession of marijuana. Bond $850,000 secured.

Warren Shepard, Midway. Charged with sell counterfeit controlled substances, deliver counterfeit controlled substances, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell counterfeit controlled substances. Bond is to be given in court.

Daniel Southerland, Jacksonville. Charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is to be given in court.

Raasaan Baysden, Jacksonville. Charged with flee to elude arrest, child abuse, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, reckless driving driving to endanger, and traffic offenses. Bond $10,000.

Misty Holt, Jacksonville. Charged with sell meth, deliver meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell meth, conspire to sell meth, and conspire to deliver meth. Bond $10,000

Matthew Wooten, Hubert. Charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1000 ft to a park. Bond $95,000

Kevin Graham, Richlands. Charged with four counts of trafficking opium or heroin, sell Schedule I controlled substance, delivering Schedule I controlled substance, manufacturing Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell controlled substance, and maintain vechicle/dwelling for controlled substance. Bond $425,000 secured.

John Jones, Jacksonville. Charged for sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, and possession to intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond $2,500 secured.

Ellen Weeks, Jacksonville. Charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $30,000 secured.

Benjamin George-Davis, Jacksonville. Charged with sell Schedule I controlled substance, deliver Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule I controlled substance, conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substances, conspire to deliver Schedule I controlled substances, two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, maintain veh/dwell/place for controlled substances, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $50,000 secured

Zamar Mitchell, Maysville. Charged with sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, two counts of manufacture marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell marijuana, and carrying a concealed gun. Bond is to be given in court.

Summer Snyder, Jacksonville. Charged with possession of meth. Bond $10,000 secured.

Tyrique Meadows, Maysville. Charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is to be given in court.

Rashad Bryant, Jacksonville. Charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of manufacture cocaine, and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond $30,000 secured.

Oshawn Copeland, Richlands, Charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, conspire to sell cocaine, and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substances within 1000 ft to a park. Bond $100,000 secured

Nathaniel Fonvile, Jacksonville. Charged with two counts of sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, two counts of manufacture cocaine, and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond $25,000 secured.

Lewis Macias, Hubert. Charged with possession of meth. Bond $2,500 secured.

Mark Harrison Jr, Jacksonville. Charged with sell cocaine, delive cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, conspire to sell cocaine, and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1000 ft of a park. Bond $25,000 secured.

Kevin Pickett, Jacksonville. Charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances, deliver cocaine, manufacture Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is to be given in court.

Kevin Kinsey, Maysville. Charged with three counts of sell cocaine, three counts of deliver cocaine, three counts of manufacture cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substances within 1000 ft of a park. Bond $30,000 secured.

Javon Baker, Jacksonville. Charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of sell Schedule II controlled substances, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond is to be given in court.

Edward Mattocks Jr, Mayville, Charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine. possession with intent to manufacturer/sell cocaine. Bond $20,000 secured

Darrell Sephes, Midway. Charged with two counts of sell heroin, two counts of deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell heroin, two counts of sell Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of deliver Schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond $30,000 secured.

Charlene Fonville, Jacksonville. Charged with felony conspiracy. Bond $5,000 secured.

Rakim Hardinson, Jacksonville. Charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, and possess controlled substance prison/jail premises. Bond $44,000 secured.

Nicholas Barnes, Jacksonville. Charged with Schedule II controlled substances, deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond $7,500 secured.

Mikyla Williams, Midway. Charged with sell heroin, deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell heroin, sell Schedule II controlled substances, deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond $70,000 secured.

Lethen Pollock, Jacksonville. Charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond $20,000 secured.

Kendall Boyd, Maysville. Charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance withing 1000 ft of a park. Bond $95,000 secured.

Joshka Webster, Jacksonville. Charged with two counts of sell Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of deliver Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of manufacture Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances, sell counterfeit controlled substance, deliver counterfeit controlled substances, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell counterfeit controlled substances. Bond to be given in court.

Jerrod Smith, Jacksonville. Charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1000 ft of a park. Bond $30,000 secured.

Jeremiah Spencer, Jacksonville. Charged with conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substance and conspired to deliver Schedule I controlled substance. Bond $5,000 secured.

Michael Savero, Jacksonville. Charged with three counts of trafficking heroin or opium, sell Schedule II controlled substance, deliver Schedule II controlled substance, manufacture Schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell controlled substance. Bond $170,000 secured.

James Sidbury, Jacksonville. Charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, conspire to sell/deliver cocaine, and felony conspiracy. Bond $60,000 secured.