Northside-Pinetown Alumni Adebayo leads Heat past Celtics

MIAMI (AP) - Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night.

Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Max Strus scored 13 and Victor Oladipo had 12 for the Heat. A 15-0 run in the fourth quarter lifted the Heat, who split the regular season series with the Celtics 2-2.

Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. Derrick White scored 23 for Boston, while Robert Williams III had 11 points.

