Megamillions 1-24-23

Megamillions for January, 24-2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
NASA launch from Wallops Flight Facility
NASA’s Wallops Island hosts rocket launch tonight
Greenville residents say they aren't happy with the road conditions
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
Firefighters were called to this home around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

Latest News

NCEL 01-24-2023
NCEL 01-24-2023
FDA wants to make COVID vaccinations to an annual thing
Health experts and residents in ENC weigh in on the FDA’s annual COVID shot proposal
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
Robeson County deadly shooting suspect was out on parole for murder at time of shooting, sheriff says
NCEL 1/24/23
NCEL 1/24/23