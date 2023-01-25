Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 dead, 5 injured

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Several people were injured in a knife attack on a regional train from Kiel to Hamburg on Wednesday. A man had attacked passengers with a knife shortly before arriving at Brokstedt station.(Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — A man fatally stabbed two people and injured five others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before being arrested, police said.

Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen said two of the stabbed people died after the attack.

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said the attack happened at about 3 p.m. local time.

“It is terrible,” Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR. “We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened.”

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene, and the prosecutor’s office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
NASA launch from Wallops Flight Facility
NASA’s Wallops Island hosts rocket launch tonight
Greenville residents say they aren't happy with the road conditions
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
Firefighters were called to this home around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

Latest News

The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks may be on their way to Ukraine after a preliminary agreement was...
LIVE: Biden speaks on continued support for Ukraine; after US offer, Germany commits to provide Leopard tanks
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year