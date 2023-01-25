Junior League members connect volunteers with groups in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greenville typically makes headlines for their Little Black Dress initiative where members are asked to wear the same black outfit for five consecutive days to raise money through social media and sponsorships.

It all brings attention to and fights hunger in the Greenville area.

But you can’t pour from an empty cup.

This weekend the group has a call to action for anyone looking to log some volunteer hours under their belt.

They are hosting a volunteer expo Saturday, January 28, at the Greenville Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are feeling inspired to help, but don’t know where to start, Junior League members are happy to connect you with one of the dozens of nonprofits in need.

Exhibitors include:

Aces for Autism, American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina, Awaken Coffee, Beast Philanthropy, Bethel Youth Activity Center, Building Hope, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, CareNet Counseling East, Community Care Fellowship, AwesomeRadio 106.9 FM, WBIS-LP, District 3A Guardian Ad Litem Program, ECU Health Home Health and Hospice, ECU Health Medical Center, ECU Purple Pantry, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter, FROGGS - Friends of Greenville Greenways, Greene Lamp Community Action, Greenville Women’s League, Grifton Mission Ministries, Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, Jaac and Jill, Inc. Community Center/Mentorship Program, JOY Soup Kitchen, The Junior League of Greenville, NC, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Magnolia Arts Center, The Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina, Parents for Public Schools Pitt County, Pitt County 4-H, Pitt County Community Schools & Recreation, Pitt County Educational Foundation, The Pitt County Historical Society, Pitt County Council on Aging, ReLeaf, Inc., Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina, The Salvation Army of Greenville, NC, The Service League of Greenville, University City Kiwanis Club, Unnatural Resources Institute, and Winterville Civitan Club.

There will be plenty of opportunities appropriate for middle and high school students.

