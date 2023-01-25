Joyner finding success right away at ECU, just like her coach expected

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner has made the leap from class 2A high school ball to the American Athletic Conference for East Carolina. She’s on pace to be conference Rookie of the Year.

“I’m still trying to figure out the college game. Still trying to adjust,” says ECU freshman Amiya Joyner, “They’ve been making me better actually. I have been enjoying it and just playing my game.”

Amiya Joyner earned Conference Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season on Monday.

“As soon as I got the job at ECU, I was told you got to get Amiya Joyner to stay home. We spent two years recruiting her. She is like a daughter to me,” says ECU head coach Kim McNeill, “I am so happy for her success. This was my expectation for her.”

Joyner is the first Pirates women’s player to receive four or more player of the week honors in a season ever.

“I am kind of getting used to it now,” says Joyner, “But, I want freshman of the year.”

She is still working on her game to be greater.

“My free throws definitely,” says Joyner, “Staying in the gym trying to work on them.”

Amiya is the Pirates second leading scorer averaging about 10 points and 7 rebounds per game.

“This is not normal for freshmen but I knew she could do it,” says McNeill, “It is just her believing in herself and figuring out the college game. I still think she has a high ceiling.”

Staying home to play ball has meant Amiya’s family has been there to experience her success with her.

“It’s very important to me because they can come to every home game, watch me play and support me and stuff,” says Joyner, “I am very big on family.”

