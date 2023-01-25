Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Severe storm risk Wednesday afternoon/evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will build Wednesday morning ahead of an approaching strong cold front. Windy conditions push temperatures well into the 60s by the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are expected before the storms even arrive. You won’t need the rain gear in the morning but take it with you because rain starts to arrive on the way home.

Storms may not be severe as they push across I-95 late Wednesday afternoon. As they move east across Eastern Carolina, they’ll start to get a little bit stronger. We’re thinking storms will be strongest the closer they get to the coast but don’t let your guard down inland. Wind is the main concern. A few tornado warnings can’t be ruled out though. Severe threat exits by midnight but rain may linger past midnight. Everyone sees a good round of rain with another 1+″ for most areas, with isolated 2″ totals possible closer to the coast.

Stay safe and keep checking back for updates.

Wednesday - First Alert Weather Day

Windy and mild with afternoon showers and storms. Isolated severe storms possible. High 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Wednesday Night

Widespread showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms possible through midnight. High 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Thursday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny and chilly. High 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

