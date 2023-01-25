Hornets fall again, dropped by the Suns
Suns 128, Hornets 97
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night.
The Suns built a 30-point lead by midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early by early in the third.
Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable win.
Charlotte couldn’t overcome its brutal start.
The Hornets shot just 6 of 23 in the first quarter. Terry Rozier scored 19 points.
