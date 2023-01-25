Hornets fall again, dropped by the Suns

Suns 128, Hornets 97
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) - Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night.

The Suns built a 30-point lead by midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early by early in the third.

Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable win.

Charlotte couldn’t overcome its brutal start.

The Hornets shot just 6 of 23 in the first quarter. Terry Rozier scored 19 points.

ECU men’s basketball uses big second half run to top Tulsa
Northside-Pinetown Alumni Adebayo leads Heat past Celtics
Terquavion Smith named to Oscar Robertson Award midseason watch list
Terquavion Smith plays and scores 17 to help NC State top Notre Dame
ECU men’s basketball uses big second half run to top Tulsa