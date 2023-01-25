Greenville builds new salt storage facility to stay prepared for winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville has a brand new salt storage facility to help ensure there is plenty of road salt in the event of winter weather.

Greenville Public Works Assistant Director, Kevin Heifferon says the city ran out of salt last January with multiple weekends of bad weather. Now, Heiffron says that shouldn’t be a problem.

“Our old shelter we had for storing salt held about 150-175 tons, and when we had 3 or 4 weekends in a row last January, January of 2022, we ran out of salt.”

Now, Heifferon says with the help of the new facility, running out of salt is no longer a concern.

“Instead of the city scrambling to find salt, we have enough for three or four events right now. We can buy it in bulk and hope we never have to use it. It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.”

Greenville driver Kaiash Jakornegay, looks forward to the benefit the new storage facility will bring. “I have been on icy roads, and it was terrifying to be honest. Cars slipping around.”

Jakornegay says having facilities like this are vital. “I feel like it is important, especially since Greenville does have a lot of traffic and the roads can get very backed up.”

The new building will hold 780 tons compared to the old building which held up to 175 tons, and with a price tag of $1,060, the new salt storage shelter is 41 feet wide and 60 feet long.

