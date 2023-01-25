Gas leak shuts down roads in Jacksonville

Gas leak shuts down road in Jacksonville
Gas leak shuts down road in Jacksonville(City of Jacksonville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville says a natural gas leak in downtown Jacksonville near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas.

City officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Chaney Avenue between Johnson Blvd and New Bridge Street, and the surrounding area, until repairs are complete.

The area has been secured. We will update you when we learn this has been fixed and reopened.

