First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk still targeting Eastern NC this afternoon and evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A severe storm system moving across the Gulf Coast states could trigger moderate gusts and damaging winds across Eastern NC on Wednesday

Early Afternoon Wednesday

The close proximity to a cold front and warm airmass out ahead, allows for atmospheric conditions to support rapidly warming temperatures later in the day. Temperatures sill quickly soar into the middle to upper 60s. The low pressure associated with the front is forecast to intensify leading to stronger wind gusts, especially along the coast. Cloud cover should increase as additional moisture is lifted into the atmosphere. Scattered showers with isolated rumbles of thunder will start to develop well inland by 2-3pm.

Late Afternoon / Evening Wednesday

Sharp southeasterly winds at the surface flowing against an approaching cold front will serve as a lifting mechanism for numerous showers and thunderstorms to develop. The concern for severe weather increases due to strong southwesterly upper-level winds. Intersecting winds at different speeds and height, increases the potential for strong damaging winds and isolated tornadoes across Eastern NC. Isolated discrete supercell thunderstorms may develop out ahead of the main line of showers by 4 to 7 pm.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of Eastern NC under a Level 2 (Slight Risk) of severe weather. Despite the risk, there are a few limiting factors. The amount of instability needed to spark severe thunderstorms remains limited along the coast from the Southern Outer Banks to the Crystal Coast, and there is an area of stable marine air that may hinder a few storms from reaching maximum intensity.

Based on the latest information regardless of inclement weather, damaging winds remain a primary concern throughout much of Wednesday. A localized tornado threat cannot ruled out.

Regardless of severe weather, there will be the chance for heavy rain and possible gusty winds on Wednesday. At least a few spots could receive a few gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms. The timeframe for the precipitation is early afternoon (1pm/2pm) to the late evening (7pm/8pm)

