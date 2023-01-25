ECU & UNC partnering for health care future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two North Carolina universities are teaming up to train the next generation of health care leaders.

The University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy and East Carolina University have established an early assurance program.

The UNC pharmacy school is ranked as the best pharmacy school in the country, and so ECU will make it easier for current and incoming students to be able to transfer to those courses.

“There is a huge need for pharmacists in rural parts of eastern North Carolina, so we hope that by establishing this program, we will be able to select some students who will want to go back and work in their communities after they graduate,” said Elizabeth McAllister, ECU’s director of pre-professional advising. “The partnership will give them opportunities to network with and shadow current pharmacists and participate in workshops with leaders from the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy.”

ECU says that the first group of 10 students who will participate in this will be selected. Eligible students will need to complete a minimum of two years as an undergraduate while maintaining certain academic standards.

Throughout the program, participating students will be required to:

Participate in pre-pharmacy advising at least once each semester prior to beginning the Pharm.D. program;

Participate in a program seminar series; and

Meet prerequisite coursework/grade requirements.

The UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy also has early assurance partnerships with UNC Pembroke, Western Carolina University, Appalachian State University, UNC-Asheville and UNC-Wilmington.

