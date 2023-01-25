ECU men’s basketball uses big second half run to top Tulsa

ECU 76, Tulsa 66
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University men’s basketball team ended at five-game losing streak on Tuesday night beating Tulsa 76-66.

The Pirates trailed by as many as seven points in the second half but used an 11-0 run to pull ahead. They battled to victory from there.

Brandon Johnson had some big dunks late and lead the way with a game-high 24 points. RJ Felton on fire as well ended the game with 23 points. Ben Bayela hit a couple threes in the second half and had 11 points as well.

Tulsa was led by Bryant Selebangue with 18 points.

Pirates improve to 11-10, 2-6 in the AAC.

“We just had a hot hand during that 11-0 run. Shots was falling, we was playing defense. Got three stops in a row,” says ECU guard RJ Felton, “We was working on that. Very big emotional win, we will look to build on that and try to pile it up.”

“Is their frustration and disappointment from losing and being on the spell we have been on? Absolutely,” says ECU head coach Mike Schwartz, “It feels good. I know it feels good to the guys. The locker room feels a lot different after a win but that is going to fade really quickly. We are going to have to get back to it because we know what we got coming down the pipe.”

The Pirates host Wichita State next on Sunday at Noon.

