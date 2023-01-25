ECU Health closing five regional clinics after losing $46 million last year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health is closing down five regional clinics that serve rural health here in Eastern Carolina.

The hospital system said it ended the 2022 fiscal year losing $46 million and must make these adjustments and other cost-saving measures.

ECU Health will close a women’s clinic in Williamston, a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, an immediate care clinic in Wilson, a family medicine clinic in Aurora, and a family medicine clinic in Snow Hill.

It also says on February 25th, the ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids will discontinue inpatient behavioral health services. The licensed beds from Roanoke Rapids will move to a new behavioral health hospital being built in Greenville.

ECU Health said that transition was accelerated by the ongoing national labor shortage.

Jobs at the five clinics will move to other ECU Health locations, while 22 people will lose their jobs at ECU Health North Hospital.

“These decisions are difficult, yet necessary to ensure ECU Health’s ongoing ability to provide excellent care and service to eastern North Carolina,” the system said in a news release. “The health system continues to evaluate opportunities to be more efficient at delivering health care throughout the East while also continuing to advocate for support from elected officials in Raleigh and Washington, D.C.”

