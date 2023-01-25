D.A. says Jacksonville police fatal shooting of teen justified

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney says the November shooting death of a teenager in November was justified.

District Attorney Ernie Lee is holding a news conference to release his findings.

Last November 8th, a Jacksonville police officer shot and killed Jorge Miguel Lopez.

The deadly shooting happened as a plain-clothes officer spotted a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane of Western Boulevard and made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.

After a chase, the car crashed on White Street and police said there was an “armed encounter a short distance from the car”.

Lee said the teenager had a gun in his left hand and pointed it at the detective, who was in plain clothes. The D.A. said the detective said he fired four shots at the teen, believing Lopez was going to shoot him.

Police said Lopez was conscious and made several statements immediately after the shooting. “I’m too young for this, please don’t let me die,” said Lopez. “Why did you shoot me? I don’t want to die.”

Lee said Lopez’s gun was found at the scene and it was not loaded. He said police found cocaine & marijuana in the car,

The 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to his death certificate.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.