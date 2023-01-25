D.A. says Jacksonville police fatal shooting of teen justified

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney says the November shooting death of a teenager in November was justified.

District Attorney Ernie Lee is holding a news conference to release his findings.

Last November 8th, a Jacksonville police officer shot and killed Jorge Miguel Lopez.

The deadly shooting happened as a plain-clothes officer spotted a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane of Western Boulevard and made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.

After a chase, the car crashed on White Street and police said there was an “armed encounter a short distance from the car”.

Lee said the teenager had a gun in his left hand and pointed it at the detective, who was in plain clothes. The D.A. said the detective said he fired four shots at the teen, believing Lopez was going to shoot him.

Police said Lopez was conscious and made several statements immediately after the shooting. “I’m too young for this, please don’t let me die,” said Lopez. “Why did you shoot me? I don’t want to die.”

Lee said Lopez’s gun was found at the scene and it was not loaded. He said police found cocaine & marijuana in the car,

The 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, according to his death certificate.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
NASA launch from Wallops Flight Facility
NASA’s Wallops Island hosts rocket launch tonight
Greenville residents say they aren't happy with the road conditions
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
Firefighters were called to this home around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

Latest News

Gas leak shuts down road in Jacksonville
Gas leak shuts down roads in Jacksonville
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
LIVE: Robeson County Sheriff's Office provides update on on Tuesday's triple homicide
SKYDIVING VET ROY JERNIGAN
SKYDIVING VET ROY JERNIGAN
Teacher of the Week: Kristen Graham
Teacher of the Week: Kristen Graham