Cherry Point Marines hold exercise at Albert J. Ellis airport

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Military training exercises are a common thing here in Eastern Carolina, but you don’t typically see that training out in the community.

Wednesday, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) was at Albert J. Ellis airport in Onslow County conducting operating capabilities in a multi-site exercise.

This is the first of many exercises that are planned for the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The 2nd MAW has been conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) since January 22 and it is going to continue throughout the 27th of this month.

The operations will be held at four separate locations, civilian and military.

Captain Dan Kearney, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, is head of the operation. “What we’re doing today is utilizing multiple different sites and we are going to create a logistical demand. Really, the purpose of this exercise is in order to facilitate bringing those logistical demands back to our Marine aircraft group and then they source and fulfill the requirements we have for our daily operations.”

Captain Kearney continued, “This is kind of to simulate as if we were to be operating in a host nation, operating at one of their airfields and utilizing the resources that they have available as well. And then from here, we’re going to be doing what is called a jump so we’re going to be moving from Albert Ellis today to one of our more austerious sites at a Marine Corps outlying field.”

The exercise will allow 2nd MAW to safely and effectively conduct the training required to validate the logistical, communication, and operational requirements necessary for their unit.

1st Lt. Jacob Ballard, Communications Strategy and Operations Officer (COMSTRAT), told us, “Any time we’re allowed to conduct operations outside of our gate, you know we’re excited to do so, and everyone here has been more than helpful and it’s great to be working in the community, so thank you.”

All of the training ensures 2nd MAW is ready now and for the fight of the future.

The exercise will validate warfighting concepts in support of force design 2030 initiatives.

