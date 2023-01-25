Bird is the word: ENC park raises baby flamingo

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new addition to the Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Halifax County.

Staff are raising an American flamingo this year.

Hatched in July 2022, the baby flamingo is growing up alongside not only three different types of its kind, but also parrots, toucans and more than 200 other bird species.

Zeek Craven, the lead bird keeper at the park, brought the bird to the WITN Greenville studio.

At seven months old, the bird is not completely pink. Craven says that comes with time.

As the bird eat more shrimp, it will become more vibrant in color.

Just in time for spring, the Birds, Brews & BBQ competition is back!

It’s all going down March 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The park is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.