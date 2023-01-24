WITN’s First Tooth Photo Contest

WITN is accepting photos of kids who have lost their first tooth.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is partnering with Greenville Kids Dental to promote the new “First Tooth” contest.

WITN is accepting photos of kids who have lost a tooth. The winning photo will receive a prize pack from Greenville Kids Dental including a water bottle, t-shirt and dental hygiene kit.

A winner will be picked every Wednesday and their photo will be featured on WITN news at noon, WITN.com and the WITN Facebook page.

Submit your photos today! Click here to enter WITN’s First Tooth Contest sponsored by Greenville Kids Dental.

