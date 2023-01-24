Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019. Nelson is turning 90 this year, and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Texas troubadour Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday with his friends and family at an all-star two-day concert at the Hollywood Bowl this April.

The Grammy-winning country icon’s milestone birthday party will take place on April 29-30 and feature Nelson and dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert, Rosanne Cash, Snoop Dogg, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

Six decades into his career, the singer-songwriter, author and activist is still going strong, with a new album — “I Don’t Know a Thing About Love” — coming in March and a five-part documentary premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. He’s also nominated for four Grammys this year. Some of his biggest hits include “On The Road Again,” “Crazy” and “Funny How Time Slips Away.”

Additional performers include Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Ziggy Marley, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Orville Peck, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, and Nelson’s sons, Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, the latter of whom performs as Particle Kid.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.

__

Online: WillieNelson90.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday released these new photos.
WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar
The fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
UPDATE: Eastern Carolina city sees second sewage spill in seven days
The state auditor was charged with hit & run by Raleigh police.
State auditor says “I was shaken”, had left holiday party night of hit-and-run

Latest News

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup...
American skier Shiffrin wins record 83rd World Cup race
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect to plead guilty to federal charges
Oscar nominations are being announced Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
‘Everything Everywhere’ tops Oscar nominations with 11
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Kyiv targets graft as Poland asks Berlin to OK Ukraine tanks