Southwest Onslow wrestling showing its one of the tops in the region again this winter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Southwest Onslow wrestling has been the top team in 2A East the past two seasons. They are ranked 8th in the state in 2A and looked the part Monday night against Richlands.

Jeremiah Jones got it started for the Stallions winning by fall. The sign says he’s up to 100 wins now congrats Jeremiah. He’s one of the top-ranked wrestlers in 2A at 160 pounds.

At heavyweight Austin Rivera wins by fall over Peter Hoult.

Carter Duhon, is also one of the highly ranked wrestlers in 2A. he wrestled at 120 tonight and won by fall.

Southwest won over Richlands in the dual.

