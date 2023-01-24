Southwest Onslow wrestling showing its one of the tops in the region again this winter

Stallions topped Richlands
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Southwest Onslow wrestling has been the top team in 2A East the past two seasons. They are ranked 8th in the state in 2A and looked the part Monday night against Richlands.

Jeremiah Jones got it started for the Stallions winning by fall. The sign says he’s up to 100 wins now congrats Jeremiah. He’s one of the top-ranked wrestlers in 2A at 160 pounds.

At heavyweight Austin Rivera wins by fall over Peter Hoult.

Carter Duhon, is also one of the highly ranked wrestlers in 2A. he wrestled at 120 tonight and won by fall.

Southwest won over Richlands in the dual.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday released these new photos.
WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar
The fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
UPDATE: Eastern Carolina city sees second sewage spill in seven days
The state auditor was charged with hit & run by Raleigh police.
State auditor says “I was shaken”, had left holiday party night of hit-and-run
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club

Latest News

Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets fall at the Jazz
Southwest Onslow girls
Southwest Onslow boys and girls basketball earn conference wins at North Lenoir
Farmville Central product Joyner named AAC Rookie of the Week for fourth time this season at ECU
Farmville Central product Joyner named AAC Rookie of the Week for fourth time this season at ECU
Southwest Onslow wrestling tops Richlands
Southwest Onslow wrestling tops Richlands