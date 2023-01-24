Southwest Onslow boys and girls basketball earn conference wins at North Lenoir

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The Southwest Onslow girls basketball team is having a terrific season and it continued on Monday at North Lenoir with a 68-48 win.

Armani Reid had a game-high 35 points. She’s one of the top players in the area. The Stallions are 14-1 and now sit two games ahead of North Lenoir in the standings.

“Really a sisterhood. We bond off the court, on the court and that really plays a big role in why we win. We know where each other is going to be at. We know what type of passes, we know how eachother want to score,” says Southwest Onslow senior Armani Reid, “Coming to the game we knew what had to be done. So we were already locked in when we came in. We came out and performed.”

The Southwest Onslow boys also picked up a win at North Lenoir 84-72. They are in second place in their conference standings. They have a big showdown with Kinston Friday which should determine first place in the conference ranks.

