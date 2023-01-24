Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody

(KY3)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives have been on the scene in the area of Samuel Drive since just before 4:30 p.m.

Detectives have 46-year-old Corey Grant Leaks in custody.

Details are limited at this time, the sheriff’s office will release more details Tuesday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

