Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Storms Arrive Late on Wednesday

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, Temperatures start to rise before the sun does. Southerly winds come alive as well. Windy conditions push temperatures into the 60s by the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are expected before the storms even arrive. You won’t need the rain gear in the morning but take it with you because rain starts to arrive on the way home.

Storms may not be severe as they push across I-95 late Wednesday afternoon. As they move east across Eastern Carolina, they’ll start to get a little bit stronger. We’re thinking storms will be strongest the closer they get to the coast but don’t let your guard down inland. Wind is the main concern. A few tornado warnings can’t be ruled out though. Severe threat exits by midnight but rain may linger past midnight. Everyone sees a good round of rain with another 1-2″ possible where rain is heaviest.

Stay safe and keep checking back for updates.

Wednesday - First Alert Weather Day

Windy and mild with afternoon showers and storms. Isolated severe storms possible. High 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Thursday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykia Hardy
Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside
NASA launch from Wallops Flight Facility
NASA’s Wallops Island hosts rocket launch tonight
Greenville residents say they aren't happy with the road conditions
People in Greenville concerned with road conditions of busy roundabout
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
Firefighters were called to this home around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

Latest News

FDA wants to make COVID vaccinations to an annual thing
Health experts and residents in ENC weigh in on the FDA’s annual COVID shot proposal
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; Suspect in custody
Robeson County deadly shooting suspect was out on parole for murder at time of shooting, sheriff says
Health experts and residents in ENC weigh in on the FDA’s annual COVID shot proposal
Health experts and residents in ENC weigh in on the FDA’s annual COVID shot proposal
Roy Jernigan after his birthday jump.
Lenoir County Veteran skydives for his 98th birthday