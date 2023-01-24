Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Storms Arrive Late on Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, Temperatures start to rise before the sun does. Southerly winds come alive as well. Windy conditions push temperatures into the 60s by the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are expected before the storms even arrive. You won’t need the rain gear in the morning but take it with you because rain starts to arrive on the way home.

Storms may not be severe as they push across I-95 late Wednesday afternoon. As they move east across Eastern Carolina, they’ll start to get a little bit stronger. We’re thinking storms will be strongest the closer they get to the coast but don’t let your guard down inland. Wind is the main concern. A few tornado warnings can’t be ruled out though. Severe threat exits by midnight but rain may linger past midnight. Everyone sees a good round of rain with another 1-2″ possible where rain is heaviest.

Stay safe and keep checking back for updates.

Wednesday - First Alert Weather Day

Windy and mild with afternoon showers and storms. Isolated severe storms possible. High 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Thursday

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

