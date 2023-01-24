New Bern man headed to prison after pleading guilty to murder and assault

Timothy Harris sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder
Timothy Harris sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder(Craven County District Attorney)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A New Bern man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas says 50-year-old Timothy Harris was sentenced to a maximum of up to 25 years in prison.

On May 22, 2020, deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a call reporting a gunshot victim located in front of a residence off of Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern.

The victim was identified as Courtney Dixon, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness said that Harris drove his vehicle in front of Dixon, parked, and shot him before fleeing toward Highway 70.

Detectives discovered Harris and Dixon had been feuding in the months leading up to the shooting and had exchanged threatening statements and messages in the weeks prior to the murder.

Several days after the shooting deputies tried to stop Harris’ vehicle and they say he fled at speeds over 100 miles per hour and led deputies on a pursuit and rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle, forcing it off the road. The pursuit ended when another deputy was able to strike Harris’ car with his patrol vehicle, disabling it. Harris was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center parking lot shootout
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
Church in Greenville host free food giveaway event
A Greenville church gives 700 families needing groceries a 40 lb chicken
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

Asian American community members in NC react to California mass shooting
Tax season is here with changes
The time of year many dread is here... tax season
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
Onslow County Soil and Water Conservation District begins stream cleanup