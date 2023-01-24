New Bern man headed to prison after pleading guilty to murder and assault

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A New Bern man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas says 50-year-old Timothy Harris was sentenced to a maximum of up to 25 years in prison.

On May 22, 2020, deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to a call reporting a gunshot victim located in front of a residence off of Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern.

The victim was identified as Courtney Dixon, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness said that Harris drove his vehicle in front of Dixon, parked, and shot him before fleeing toward Highway 70.

Detectives discovered Harris and Dixon had been feuding in the months leading up to the shooting and had exchanged threatening statements and messages in the weeks prior to the murder.

Several days after the shooting deputies tried to stop Harris’ vehicle and they say he fled at speeds over 100 miles per hour and led deputies on a pursuit and rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle, forcing it off the road. The pursuit ended when another deputy was able to strike Harris’ car with his patrol vehicle, disabling it. Harris was then taken into custody.

