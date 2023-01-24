Leftover issues aplenty expected in upcoming legislative session

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - This year’s North Carolina General Assembly session begins in earnest on Wednesday, two weeks after lawmakers met to pick leaders.

While the legislature starts from scratch when each odd-numbered year begins, there should be plenty of familiar issues.

They include whether to approve Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana and sports gambling.

Republicans also are likely to try to enact looser gun laws and tougher immigration directives given they hold a veto-proof majority in the Senate and are just one seat short in the House.

Gov. Roy Cooper and fellow Democrats aim to block more restrictive abortion rules in light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade.

