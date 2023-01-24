Hornets fall at the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points and the Utah Jazz beat the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 120-102.

The Hornets made only two 3-pointers, both by Terry Rozier, the fewest by an NBA team this season.

Charlotte had 16 attempts beyond the arc, shooting 12.5%, while the Jazz made 16 of 40. J

ordan Clarkson scored 18 points and Mike Conley added 14 for the Jazz, who have won three of four.

Rozier scored 23 points and Mason Plumlee had 18 for the Hornets, who were trying to win three straight games for the first time this season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.