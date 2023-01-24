Greenville native Paul advances to Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - The next stop on Ben Shelton’s impressive debut run at the Australian Open will be the quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old NCAA champion from the University of Florida pulled out a five-set victory over J.J. Wolf in an all-American matchup at Melbourne Park. Shelton is playing in only his second Grand Slam tournament. He joins Sebastian Korda to give the U.S. two men in the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time since 2007.

Yet another American could join them because Tommy Paul is also in fourth-round action. Also reaching the men’s quarterfinals is Andrey Rublev.

Magda Linette made it to the quarterfinals of a major for the first time and will meet Karolina Pliskova next. Aryna Sabalenka will play Donna Vekic in another women’s quarterfinal.

