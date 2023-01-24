Greenville mom accused of setting fire to apartment with her kids inside

Mykia Hardy
Mykia Hardy(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is facing arson and child abuse charges after police say she set fire to her apartment while her young children were inside.

Mykia Hardy is charged with first degree arson and two counts of child abuse.

Greenville police said the fire happened shortly after midnight in the 600 block of Glendale Court.

Hardy admitted to setting fire to her apartment while her two children, ages 4 and 8 years old, were there, according to police.

When first responders arrived no one was inside the apartment, and police said Hardy later returned to the scene with her children.

No one was injured in the fire.

The 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Her children are currently with family, but police say the Department of Social Services has been contacted about the case.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday released these new photos.
WHO AM I? Police get more pics of Chocowinity burglar
The fire broke out Friday afternoon.
Employee remains critical after fire at Beaufort County boat manufacturer
The surveillance photos were taken January 16th.
DO YOU KNOW US? Identity thieves buy $9,291 in gift cards at Winterville Sam’s Club
UPDATE: Eastern Carolina city sees second sewage spill in seven days
The state auditor was charged with hit & run by Raleigh police.
State auditor says “I was shaken”, had left holiday party night of hit-and-run

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues man from sailboat off Cape Fear
The Great Trails State Coalition will be hosting the Year of the Trail
Great Trails State Coalition hosts Year of the Trail
First Alert Forecast For January 24, 2023
First Alert Forecast For January 24, 2023
Southwest Onslow Highschool Basketball
Southwest Onslow boys and girls basketball earn conference wins at North Lenoir