Great Trails State Coalition hosts Year of the Trail

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tourism initiative here in our state is kicking off a year-long celebration of the outdoors.

The Great Trails State Coalition will be hosting the Year of the Trail virtual press conference Tuesday.

The Great Trails Coalition is a group of trail enthusiasts, outdoor lovers, businesses and government entities that celebrate trails and their benefits.

The year-long event incorporates all 100 North Carolina counties.

Its designed to get the word out about the celebration and answer questions from the media.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

